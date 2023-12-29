HUNTINGTON MILLS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the case of 22-year-old Ilonka Cann who has been missing for 53 years.

Ilonka Cann went missing on May 26, 1970, from her home on Cann Road near the intersection of Waterton Road. According to investigators, Cann was pregnant at the time of her disappearance and her husband reported her missing.

There have been numerous searches for Cann in a pond and wooded area near Shickshinny over the years but they failed to find any sign of her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-822-5400 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.