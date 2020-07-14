$59 million given to support new farmers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wolf Administration announced, on Tuesday, the program giving $59 million in tax credits for qualifying new farmers.

The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program over the next decade will support those who sell or rent agricultural land, livestock, equipment, buildings or other assets.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding outlines the importance to provide aspiring farmers up to $5 million in this tax this year and $6 million annually through 2030.

The goal is to preserve generations of farming and agricultural legacy.