$59 million given to support new farmers

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wolf Administration announced, on Tuesday, the program giving $59 million in tax credits for qualifying new farmers.

The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program over the next decade will support those who sell or rent agricultural land, livestock, equipment, buildings or other assets.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding outlines the importance to provide aspiring farmers up to $5 million in this tax this year and $6 million annually through 2030.

The goal is to preserve generations of farming and agricultural legacy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos