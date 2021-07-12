58 grams of meth found during Sayre traffic stop, two Elmira residents arrested

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — Two Elmira residents have been arrested after a traffic stop in Sayre uncovered meth and various paraphernalia.

According to Sayre Police, approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine were recovered during a traffic stop early Sunday morning on Spring Street.

The two people inside the vehicle, Rodney Williams II and Elizabeth Goins, were arrested and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility. Williams was remanded on $85,000 bail for possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device and Goins was placed on $50,000 unsecured bail after being charged with fleeing and eluding.

Sayre Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.