HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General (OISG) charged 52 people with public assistance fraud in May 2023.

There is $347,497 owed to the Commonwealth in total from these cases. All of the defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded, according to the OISG.

“It is imperative that we fulfill our duty to the citizens of Pennsylvania by ensuring the proper allocation of public benefits,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “We are fortunate to partner with the Department of Human Services (DHS) to uphold the integrity of these programs and preserve the public’s confidence in assistance programs.”

The OISG says the individuals misrepresented themselves which lead to them fraudulently receiving taxpayer-funded benefits that they were not entitled to.

The maximum penalty these individuals will face is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000.