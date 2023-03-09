EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Office of State Inspector General has announced 52 people have been charged with public assistance fraud during January 2023.

Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) announced in a press release in January of 2023 that 52 people have been charged with public assistance fraud which totals to $349,835.

The press release states OSIG investigated and claim individuals falsely interpreted themselves and received benefits they weren’t entitled to.

“We must protect the integrity of Pennsylvania’s public assistance programs, and that’s why OSIG is working to make sure only Pennsylvanians who qualify receive assistance,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller.

49 of the individuals have been charged with felonies and 3 have been charged with a misdemeanor, as noted in the release.

OSIG says if convicted, the max penalty is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

In the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care, the defendants can also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded, OSIG notes.