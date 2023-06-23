WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday marked the 51st Anniversary of the 1972 Agnes Flood and after more than five decades people in the Wyoming Valley are still reflecting on the moment mother mature changed their lives forever.

In honor of the anniversary the ‘Agnes’ documentary which debuted in 2022 was showcased across the Kirby Center’s big screen for a second time Friday night it had many reflecting and learning about the area’s most catastrophic event.

And one day later, on June 23, 1972, the flood destroyed homes, uprooted families, and left terrible memories for many throughout the Wyoming Valley.

Many say they’ll never forget the trail of disaster Agnes left behind.

The documentary ‘Agnes’ shows that even though the flooding was decades ago. Families in NEPA who witnessed the tragedy, are still dealing with the aftermath.

“It is an image to our parents and grandparents and very important for people who are very younger than I because we were little boys during the flood experience the flood we experienced it as well but they are also thankful for what their parents and grandparents did in rebuilding the Wyoming Valley,” explained Tony Brooks Director of Wilkes Barre Preservation Society.

David Decosmo attended Friday night’s showing. He was the news director at Wilk Radio during the flood and was featured in the film for his significant role in leading people to safety.

Friday night he reflected on what he likes to call the most important single message of his broadcasting career.

“51 years ago I said ‘get out get out now’ and thankfully most people listened and they did,” added Decosmo.

“It’s always been called the valley with a heart and perhaps Agnes proved that more than any other disaster,” continued Decosmo.

For some who lived through the Agnes and the flooding, the pain and memories still remain.

“You will never forget the sirens the rain would just not end and the smell was just overwhelming and the pain the pain,” says Sandi Namey a resident of Wyoming.

Over 3,000 copies of the film have been sold already and its filmmakers say that they will look to have more showings of it in the future