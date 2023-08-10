EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday updates to the 511PA traveler information service including new features such as real-time travel and alternate-route information for fans headed to the Little League World Series (LLWS).

PennDOT officials say the new and enhanced features provide timely information and also support efforts to combat human trafficking.

Those traveling to the LLWS in Williamsport are urged to plan their trip using the real-time travel and alternate-route information available online at www.511PA.com/LLWS, to help minimize congestion.

The website is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on the primary travel routes to the event. Travel times and alerts are provided for Route 15 South to Route 220 to Market Street; Route 15 North; Interstate 80 East to Route 220 North to Market Street; and I-80 West to Route 15 North.

The page includes the average travel time for the traveler’s primary route and one or two alternate routes. Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts, alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map.

PennDOT’s Central Region Traffic Management Center (CRTMC) is also supporting the LLWS by posting real-time travel information on dynamic message signs and transmitting audio messages on highway advisory radio systems to assist travelers.

Commercial vehicle drivers can benefit from an enhancement tailored to their needs also as the 511PA traffic map now includes a “PennDOT Bridges,” feature which shows locations for all state-owned bridges posted with weight or other limits, along with closed bridges. This expands on the existing feature of locations for all bridges under the legal height of 13’6”, over state roads, which was previously added in December 2021. This information can be viewed on the web map and is also available as an alert that can be heard in drive mode on the mobile app.

In partnership with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, PennDOT updated the 511PA Travel Links page to include new information for reporting concerns about human trafficking. Travelers can report suspected human trafficking via the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) tipline at 888-292-1919 or tips@pa.gov.

511PA also includes recommendations from PSP on how to recognize and report suspected human trafficking. The 511PA mobile app and phone service have also been updated to provide drivers with easy access for reporting suspected human trafficking activity.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is accessible through the webpage, by downloading the app or calling 511.