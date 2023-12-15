STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of kids in need will be receiving gifts this holiday season thanks to the hard work of children’s charity organizations teaming up in the Poconos.

Chantal Fulgencio is the co-founder of ‘Just Care Back’, a charity organization that services children and families in need in Grenada and its sister islands.

But in Stroudsburg on Friday, they’re also helping local families.

“Each angel tag has a local child’s name, their age, their gender, and two to three items on their wish list.”

The organization partnered with Angels and Dragonflies Children’s Charity to grant the Christmas wishes of more than 500 in the Poconos.

The community accepted the challenge, sponsoring and filling the workshop with hundreds of gifts.

Jewelyn Butron, Executive Director of Packing/Moving at Just Care Back, “If we encourage each other and talk about it, communicate, and show joy and excitement, that will also spread and ripple effect to other people.”

Organizing tags and wrapping the gifts with a bow. They’re getting packed up to be distributed to the families on Saturday.

“At the end of the day, we’re helping people and we’re helping each other too and helping each other grow so it is a lot of work physically, mentally, but that’s how we grow.”

The hard work spreading thanks this holiday season and creating joyful memories along the way.

“There’s so many moving parts, there’s so many collaborative moving pieces coming together, and we are very, very grateful for everyone who’s a part of what we do and who we are,” said Fulgencio.

The more than 500 kids and their families will be gifted the presents on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in East Stroudsburg.