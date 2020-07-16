$50 million now available to provide hazard pay to front-line workers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania has set aside $50 million from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) to be given as grants (up to $3 million in value) to businesses who have front-line employees in life-sustaining jobs during the pandemic.

“In the fight against COVID-19, our front-line workers have put themselves at risk every day in order to continue to provide life-sustaining services to their fellow Pennsylvanians, and this funding will increase their pay in recognition of those sacrifices,” said Gov. Wolf. “These grants will help businesses retain employees, ensure that Pennsylvanians keep working and avoid disruption of critical goods and services.” Gov. Tom Wolf

According to the governor’s office, these applicants can apply:

Businesses

Healthcare Non-profits

Public Transportation Agencies

Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO) And these industries: Healthcare and Social Assistance

Ambulatory Health Care Services

Hospitals

Nursing and Residential Care Facilities

Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation

Food Manufacturing

Food Retail Facilities

Security Services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the Governor’s Business Closure Order

Janitorial Services to Buildings and Dwellings

The funds are to be used for employees earning less than $20 per hour (not considering fringe benefits or overtime) during the time frame of August 16th to October 24th of this year. Those seeking grants can apply for up to $1,200 for each employee that is full-time equivalent and may apply for up to 500 full-time equivalent employees at a location.

Grants can be applied for here from July 16th to July 31st of this year and questions can be asked at (717) 787-6245 or ra-dcedcbf@pa.gov.