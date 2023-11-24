SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual tradition in Luzerne County that benefits the Toys for Tots campaign is underway Friday afternoon.

SJM Auto Sales & Repair on Route 93 in Sugarloaf Township put up its 50 foot Christmas tree on Friday, November 24.

Owner Stephen J. Martonick says he started the tradition 10 years ago to give back to the community.

Families are encouraged to come to the event on Saturday, December 9 which will feature Santa and live animals for the kids, along with plenty of food and games.

All of this will be included at the event for a requested donation for Toys for Tots.

For updated information regarding this event check out SJM Auto Sales & Repair’s Facebook page.