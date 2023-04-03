WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police responded to a two-car crash on I-80 where they say a 5-year-old died early Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 12:30 a.m. troopers were called to Interstate 80, mile marker 203, in White Deer Township for a crash between a tractor-trailer and a minivan.

Troopers say the truck was traveling east on I-80 when it rear-ended a minivan either traveling at a slow speed or sitting on the eastbound lane. The impact caused the minivan to hit the guide rail.

PSP stated a 5-year-old passenger in the minivan was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the minivan, a 44-year-old man from Ohio, sustained minor injuries and the truck driver, a 27-year-old man from California, suffered no injuries.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.