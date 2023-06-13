WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday marks the five-year anniversary of an “EF2 category tornado” touching down in Luzerne County.

It’s a day of reflection for many businesses that were impacted by the tornado. While the area has been rebuilt, those Eyewitness News spoke with say the destruction left a lasting impact.

On June 13, 2018, a tornado packing winds up to 135 mph made a direct hit on Wilkes-Barre Township. The violent twister cut a path of destruction, destroying dozens of businesses including Kurlancheek Home Furnishings on Mundy Street.

Several people were injured but fortunately, there was no loss of life as the storm moved in after most stores closed for the night at 9:00 p.m.

Most of the affected buildings were torn down or rebuilt, and Kurlancheek’s moved to its new location in Forty Fort, Luzerne County.

