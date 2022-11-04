LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a two-car crash where multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital in Luzerne County.

The call came in around 1:40 p.m. Friday for a crash that occurred at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Overbrook Avenue in Lehman Township.

Sergeant Kugler of the Lehman Township Police told Eyewitness News that the crash involved two cars with 4 people in one car and a pregnant woman in the other car.

All five people were taken to the hospital. Police say they were alert at the time but their current conditions are unknown.

Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.