SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several employees in the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services have been charged with endangering the welfare of children among other accusations.

According to court documents, the investigation reveals the employees failed to report neglect in several different cases. Their offices are at the Government Center in Downtown Scranton.

Five Youth and Family Services Officers were arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

All of the charges involve the safety of children they were supposed to help protect.

All are being charged with endangering the welfare of a child and failure to report abuse.

The district attorney claims they knew children were living in deplorable or dangerous conditions, and either ignored it, or, the district attorney claims, fried to falsify reports about it.

In court Tuesday, four out of five of the suspects claim they were not read their Miranda Rights when they were arrested.

They were each released after their arraignments and had bail set at $20,000 unsecured bail.

They will each receive a preliminary hearing on July 25th.