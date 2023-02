STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A scratch-off lottery ticket worth a whopping $5 million was sold to a lucky customer in Monroe County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold at a Weis Market on North 9th Street in Stroudsburg.

The winning ticket was a “$5 Million Money Maker”, a $50 game that has a top prize of $5 million.

The winner has one year from the end-sale date to claim their prize.

Weis Market recieved a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.