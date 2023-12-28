WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A total of five people have been displaced after a fire that occurred in Wilkes-Barre Thursday night.

According to Wilkes-Barre Deputy Fire Chief Alan Klapat, the blaze was reported around 9:36 p.m., at 51 Madison Street which is a double-block home.

Crews say they saw smoke from the second floor upon arrival, luckily the residents were out of both sides of the house.

Chief Klapat says the fire was contained to one side of the home and a total of five people, three adults and two children, were displaced by the flames.

Officials say there was moderate damage on the side of the home where the fire ignited but it is not a total loss, there was also smoke damage to the other side of the home at 53 Madison Street.

A dog and three cats got out safely as the Plains and Kingston Fire Departments all responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

There is no official word yet on what caused the fire but this is a developing story and 28/22 News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.