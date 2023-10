PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bridge project in Luzerne County has been finished a year earlier than expected.

Suscon Road in Pittston Township is heavily used by tractor-trailers getting to and from the industrial park in that area.

The bridge was originally set to be finished in October 2024. It’s a $5.5 million project.

PennDOT officials told 28/22 News while the roadway is open, drivers should expect restrictions in that area.