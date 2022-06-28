EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With sky-high gas prices, a record number of Americans are expected to travel for the upcoming fourth of July holiday weekend.

For those planning to fly there are concerns about flight cancellations and delays.

According to AAA, the majority of people who are heading out for the holiday weekend will get to their destinations by car.

Of course, gas prices are high this year although we are seeing them dip below five dollars it’s not enough for drivers we found to hit the road

The pain at the pump continues heading into what is expected to be an expensive holiday weekend when it comes to travel.

Driver Alex Rodriguez felt uneasy as he filled up his car Tuesday, which is why he will not be traveling.

“Unfortunately no, with gas prices so high I just can’t you know basically afford it,” said Rodriguez.

It’s the same story for other drivers out on the road.

“I usually go on a trip to ocean city Maryland with my family and my mother’s friends but the prices just went up so much we didn’t want to make that commitment to Ocean City,” explained Ruth Johanssen.

But there is a bright side, the Pennsylvania average has dropped below $5.00 per gallon this week.

AAA says gas prices are averaging $4.95 in Pennsylvania. The national average is $4.88.

This week and weekend AAA expects the roads to be packed. The key factor in the drop in crude oil.

“This is due to the dip in crude oil last week we saw the lowest that we’ve seen in over a month at a hundred and two dollars per barrel for crude,” stated Tiffany Stanley, AAA spokesperson.

If you are hitting the highway be sure to prepare your car for a long road trip.

“Before you go on a long trip definitely make sure that you check your fluids check your battery and your tires. The main key with conserving gas prices is slowing down any time you drive over fifty miles per hour you’re making that engine work a lot harder so that’s also really important as well,” explained Stanely.

If you decide to fly this weekend, do not head to the airport blindly. FlightAware says more than 500 flights were canceled nationwide Tuesday.

None were canceled at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, however, airport officials at AVP say it’s always best to get to arrive early.

“Especially for those morning flights, it’s going to be very busy here there’s going to be people who don’t necessarily know how to travel and because of that I always encourage people to get here early,” stated Carl Beardsley, executive director Wilkes-Barre Scranton International.

Beardsley says they are seeing more people taking flights for the July 4th holiday weekend than in years past.