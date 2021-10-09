4th annual bike and walk fundraiser for children and families in Carbon County

LEIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the fall weather sets in, some community members in Carbon County came together to support each other.

The fourth annual family promise of Carbon County bike and walk fundraiser stepped off Saturday morning at Weissport Park.

Family promise takes care of homeless children and their families in carbon county until they can get on their feet.

More than 50 people showed up as walkers or bikers for the vent. Organizers say fundraising is important, with more people homeless due to the pandemic.

“Bringing the community together. Helping people, helping others, helping people in need. Covid had actually increased homeless situations, so we need the funding more than ever,” said Denise Miller, event chair of Family Promise.

Family Promise of Carbon County started in 2011 and has a new day center on Mill Street in Nesquehoning. Funds from the event will allow them to expand.