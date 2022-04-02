SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A yearly fundraising event held for more than four decades is once again helping people in need.

Double “R” Twirlettes held their 43rd annual twirl-a-thon at the Viewmont Mall in Scranton.

Twirlers ages four and older participate in the group which offers twirling classes in four different Lackawanna County communities

Double “R” Twirlettes took pledges and other donations to benefit Saint Joseph’s center.

Besides supporting people with intellectual disabilities, the center also helps individuals seeking pregnancy support, adoption assistance, outpatient therapy or medical daycare services.

“It’s such a worthy cause, St. Joseph’s center, and Double R Twirlettes does such a great job,” said Rosemary Bohenek, Marketing Coordinator of the Viewmont Mall.

It’s still not too late to make a donation, visit the Double R Twirlettes official webpage or call 570.489.1935