SUMMIT STATION, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For four decades, the Schuylkill County Fair has offered something for just about everybody.

Of course, they have great food, but there’s a lot more: Exhibits, a museum, contests, and much more.

Along with a variety of foods, the fair also has plenty of entertainment, from a tractor parade to cafes in their beef dairy show, and even a live band.

With 40 being a milestone year, vendors and attendees return year after year to enjoy this fun community event.

“This is our 40th year of beautiful Summit Station, Schuylkill County. We are so excited to bring this present to the residents and our visitors here in Schuylkill County,” said Paul Tom Kennedy, president of the Schuylkill County Fair.

The fun will continue until August 5th.