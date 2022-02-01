4-year-old Hampton boy Codi Bigsby still missing, parents considered persons of interest, chief says

UPDATE: Authorities gave updates in the case. Watch live above and on air.

Here are some updates:

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said evidence hasn’t matched stories that they’ve received from Codi Bigsby’s father about when Codi was last seen, and police are looking for any information such as surveillance video from the public surrounding the case from noon Sunday to 9 a.m. Talbot and police spokesperson Reggie Williams could not share what that specific evidence was. Cory Bigsby said he last saw his son at 2 a.m. Monday, and he reported the child missing after 9 a.m.

Talbot said that Bigsby’s father and mother were both considered persons of interest, however there’s still no information that makes police believe Codi Bigsby was abducted at this time. Chief Talbot said that’s still a possibility.

Chief Talbot says he does not want to comment on whether there was a history of neglect.

Police are going to release information on how sign up to help with search parties. A link will be provided and only 50 volunteers will be picked first. Volunteers will need a valid photo ID.

Chief Talbot said Codi Bigsby is still likely still near the area of the Buckroe Pointe townhomes where he disappeared from.

Asked if he believes Codi Bigsby is still alive, Talbot replied: “We will work as if he’s out there, waiting for us to find him.”



This is a breaking update. Check back for more coverage.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are still searching for a 4-year-old boy last seen early Monday morning in Hampton.

Codi Bigsby was last seen in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive, at the Buckroe Pointe townhomes in the Buckroe area, Hampton police said in a press release.

Officers were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and when they arrived Codi’s father told them the child was last seen around 2 a.m. Authorities said the family is cooperating with the search.

Codi Bigsby is about 3 feet tall and was last seen in all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

Anyone who finds Codi should call 911.

There was a major search response underway all day and night at and around the complex on Monday and into Tuesday morning. WAVY’s Chopper 10 got footage of the search from above around midday.

Authorities expanded their search in a grid pattern with help from the FBI. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is also now assisting.

Around 11 p.m., 10 On Your Side was at the apartment complex where Codi was reported missing. We saw forensic units going through a dumpster at the complex. They did remove a mattress from the dumpster, but it’s unclear whether investigators found anything pertinent to the investigation.

#UPDATE FBI and forensics are going through dumpsters at the complex where 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing over 12 hours ago. We’ll keep you updated with the latest on air and online when we learn more. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/igUatrN0pM — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 1, 2022

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Hampton police gave a press conference regarding the search for Codi.

During the press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot stated that Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, told them that he woke up Monday morning and found that his son was missing. He reported him missing around 9 a.m. He had last seen him around 2 a.m.

Codi lives with his father full-time.

Hampton police say they believe there is no danger to the general public at this point.

“We’ve called every resource and have every resource out here,” said Talbot following numerous offers of support.

Codi Bigsby (Courtesy – Hampton police)

A recent photo of Codi Bigsby (Courtesy – Hampton police)

Police added that Codi’s mother is also cooperating with authorities and answering their questions.

When asked whether there were signs of foul play at the home where Codi disappeared, Talbot could not comment. However, Talbot added that there are concerns that Codi may not have gone missing at the time his father said he did.

When asked whether they believe Codi is in danger, Talbot said, “We really want to find him.”

As of Monday night, no Amber Alert had been issued for Codi. State Police said that request would have to come from Hampton police. Authorities have said the case currently doesn’t meet criteria for an Amber Alert.

These are the guidelines authorities consider for Amber Alerts:

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.

The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

The abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger.

The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

Watch the full press conference from Hampton police below

#BREAKING @HamptonVAPolice Chief Mark Talbot says there are concerns Codi Bigsby may not have gone missing when his father said he did (2A.m.) When I asked if there was reason to believe Codi was in danger…he responded “they really want to find him.” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/I9ZyjtP1xE — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 31, 2022

10 On Your Side spoke with a man named Richard, who was volunteering in the search for Codi.

“I have grandkids at the house. One of them happens to be 4-years-old and if it was him, I’d be out there searching for him as well. So I mean, it’s, it’s, somebody’s gotta be out there to find these kids,” Richard said.

Anyone with home surveillance systems or Ring cameras is asked to check their footage and see if there’s anything that could be helpful to police.