4 people displaced after Columbia County fire

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Four people are displaced after a farm home in Fishing Creek Township was reduced to rubble and ash after a fire this morning.

No injuries have been reported but the home is being considered a total loss. No other structures were involved and the fire is under control.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. and Summerhill, Millville, Orangeville, Benton and Huntington Valley fire companies responded.

Firefighters say all the rubble has collapsed into the basement and they are having a difficult time putting it completely out.