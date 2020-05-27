Coronavirus

4 people arrested after toddler dies from fentanyl

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania State Police say they’ve arrested four people in connection with the death of a toddler in Nesquehoning back in February.

Police say their investigation revealed the child died from fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl toxicity.

Four people were charged in connection with his death.

Britney Burke, Gage Duch, Rebecca Walck, and Anthony Pudvah are all faced with charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four suspects were remanded to the Carbon County Correctional Facility.

