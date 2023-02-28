FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire in Foster Township leaves a dog injured.

When firefighters got to the home, the smoke could be seen coming from the windows.

They removed four dogs from the home, but one had to be treated for breathing in too much smoke.

The fire was mainly in the kitchen area and took about ten minutes to bring under control. No one was home and there are no injuries.

The home is not livable, and investigators are trying to find the cause of this luzerne county fire.