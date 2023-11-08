EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home was reportedly heavily damaged after a fire Wednesday in Luzerne County.

Crews from Kingston, Hughestown, Exeter, Pittston City, Pittston Township, West Pittston, Wyoming, and Avoca were called to a reported fire on the 200 block of Susquehanna Avenue Wednesday.

Fire officials tell 28/22 News the fire started under the first floor and spread to the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire, however, two dogs died as a result of the fire, and four people were displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and a State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.