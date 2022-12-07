EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a unanimous vote, the Delaware River Basin Commission has passed a new rule that prohibits the discharge of wastewater from fracking to water or land in the Delaware River Basin.

The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) announced the passing of “Commission Resolution No. 2022-4” on Wednesday.

The DRBC said their action will control future pollution, preserve the basin water’s wildlife, and protect the health of residents near the basin.

“Adoption of these rules by the Commission is a joint action of four states and the federal government, confirming the significant and vital role our shared water resources play in the lives of more than 13 million people.” Steve Tambini, DRBC Executive Director.

For a full breakdown of the recently passed ruling, head to the DRBC’s website.

This action comes shortly after north-central Pennsylvania fracking company Cottera, formerly known as Cabot Oil and Gas, pleaded no contest to water pollution charges in November.