WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Saturday afternoon event aimed at adult fun will help children in need across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

It’s an annual fundraiser that took place at a local drive-in.

28/22 News spoke to several people attending the annual fundraiser at Moonlite Drive-In.

They all say what brings them back year after year is the cause this event supports.

It wasn’t a movie, but wine tasting that brought a crowd to Moonlite Drive-In Saturday afternoon.

“Wine fest, the atmosphere is good the people are good it’s a good environment to be in and everyone has fun. that’s the good part about it, and it goes for a good cause,” said Khadijah Smith from Wilkes-Barre.

The third Annual Rhythm and Wine Festival supports big brothers and big sisters of northeastern Pennsylvania.

When you arrive you are greeted with the smell of food, a variety of venders and of course, wine.

This is not the first wine festival Alexa Sanfilippo-Roman has attended.

“A lot of the other wine festivals we go to you’re not supporting anything you just going to go but at least this you’re supporting big brothers and big sisters of America so that’s nice, it goes to a bigger cause,” explained Sanfilippo-Roman.

Although this event raises money for big brothers, big sisters, it’s also a way to bring the community together for a good cause and good wine.

“It’s great to have people here that believe in not only giving back to the community but the children of our future and northeastern Pennsylvania the great area that we have the great community that we have so it really feels good to be a part of this,” added Dave Kuharchik on the festival chair.

In the last two years alone, the Rhythm and Wine Festival has raised nearly $3,500 for big brothers big sister of northeastern Pennsylvania.

The festival chair says he looks forward to doing this again next year.