FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Elsewhere in Luzerne County, if you wanted a case of the heebie-jeebies, then Forty Fort Cemetery was the place to be.

A paranormal craft and artisan fair was held Saturday and more than 50 vendors were on hand offering everything from the creepy to the bizarre.

Guests could also take a cemetery tour or enjoy live music, food, and entertainment and it wasn’t just the attendees who enjoyed Saturday’s event.

“We’re excited, we’re happy, yeah, we couldn’t be happier. It’s a great turnout, a lot of people here. There’s people making new friends learning about these small businesses, it’s great, we love it,” said Carrie Ann and John Balucha, the owners of Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours.

This marked the third year for the Paranormal Craft and Artisan Fair in Forty Fort