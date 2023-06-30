EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a lucky player has won $3 million off a scratch-off sold in Lackawanna County.

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold $3,000,000 from a $3 Million Xtreme Tripler scratch-off.

Mount Cobb Travel Plaza on Mount Cobb Road in Lake Ariel, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$3 Million Xtreme Tripler is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.