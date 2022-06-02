MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Changes are coming to Moosic to increase security and safety.

Public safety is a major concern in Moosic at the Greenwood Hose Company officials say pulling out a fire truck onto this road which can be busy is hazardous. Now there is a new plan in place to make it safer.

“For too long, we’ve seen federal tax dollars that we pay go to other places, go to other states, go to big cities. They flourish and grow and we get left behind. It’s enough of that,” said Matt Cartwright, U.S. Congressman District 8.

Cartwright joined local and state leaders to unveil plans for a new joint fire, police and public safety station funded by the three million dollar community project funding.

“It’s an out-of-the-box idea to combine the services but it makes sense when you think about it. When you call 911, who shows up?” asked Moosic Mayor Bob Bennie.

The borough of Moosic has seen exponential growth, but with that comes more responsibility for public safety. Greenwood hose company, the only fire department in Moosic, has outgrown its space.

“This building was built in 1970. The engine—we actually have to fill that with water to get it in the door or else it will hit. I don’t know what else to tell you, it’s just a mess here anymore,” said President of Greenwood Hose Company Joe Gandara.

The Moosic Police Department was forced out of their building last month after mold was found on every floor. After more than a week of operating out of two mobile command units, the department has since moved into another temporary facility. Now it’s time for a new home

“It’s going to give us a permanent home, a place that we can call home for hopefully many years to come and we won’t outgrow it in the near future,” said Moosic Police Chief, Rick Janesko.