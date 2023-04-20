EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lucky PA Lottery player has won $3 million on a Mega Stacks Scratch-off ticket in Luzerne County.

According to PA Lottery, a retailer in Luzerne County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Mega Stacks Scratch-Off.

Can Do Convenience, on South Poplar Street in Hazleton, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$3 Million Mega Stacks is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.