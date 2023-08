NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northumberland County Coroner announced a 37-year-old woman died in a deadly car crash.

Coroner James F. Kelley stated a car crash happened Wednesday on Mile Hill Road in Upper Augusta Township.

Investigators said Laura E. Drumheller, 37, of Sunbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Officials did not give out information on how the crash happened.