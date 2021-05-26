37 animals removed from filthy conditions in Columbia County

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Thirty-seven animals — including dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and a hamster — were removed from a Berwick property Tuesday, over concerns for their welfare, Pennsylvania SPCA Humane Law Enforcement announced.

The animals were removed from a home on Vine Street after the SPCA received a tip from first responders. While responding to a medical emergency, first responders found the animals living in unsanitary conditions.

The SPCA says they found the animals living in filth and the floors almost completely covered in feces.





After investigating, the SPCA says it determined a mother dog and six of her puppies had been moved to another location before the SPCA’s arrival. The officers had a German Shepherd-type dog and her six 5 to 6-week-old puppies returned to the property, and signed over to the SPCA.

The animals seized included: 19 cats — which included newborns and various aged kittens — two husky puppies, 10 adult dogs, a hamster and the mother German Shepherd along with her six puppies.





All were transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters. The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing. Charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.