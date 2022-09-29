EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.”

According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation into major narcotics trafficking in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Officials say law enforcement agencies across Port Jervis, NY and Pike County, PA charged 36 people with conspiracy to distribute large amounts of cocaine and executed 17 search warrants.

Investigators said these search warrants yielded $153,690, two kilograms of cocaine, 74 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills, 235 oxycodone pills, seven firearms, 11 cars, four motorcycles, and two ATVs.

The size of this drug organization and the quantities of drugs they peddled into our communities was certainly very striking. The fact that there are state borders between our jurisdictions will not stop law enforcement from pursuing drug traffickers that can ruin an entire community. The cooperative effort of the multiple law enforcement agencies serving New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania demonstrates that no matter how large or small a drug trafficking organization is we will all work together to make the Tri-State Area an excellent place to live, operate a business and raise a family. Anyone thinking about stepping up into the drug sale business should know that they will not be able to take advantage of the state borders in this area because law enforcement will work together to arrest and prosecute you. Pike County District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin

Law enforcement said the following 27 people have been charged with a class B felony of conspiracy to sell a controlled substance in the first degree. These charges carry a maximum sentence of eight to 25 years in state prison if the individual does not have a prior conviction and 12.5 to 25 years in prison if they have a prior conviction.

Courtesy: Orange County, NY District Attorney’s Office

Name Residence Age Gregory Luca Pike County, PA 38 Christine Ryan Pike County, PA 31 Dennis Dunne Pike County, PA 36 Kaylynne Doran Pike County, PA 33 Walter Finch Pike County, PA 43 Joseph Bruno Port Jervis, NY 43 Brian Stevenson Port Jervis, NY 45 Brian Rossnagle Port Jervis, NY 36 David Porter Port Jervis, NY 70 Gerald Harden Port Jervis, NY 43 Jack Piscitelli Port Jervis, NY 24 Kenneth Bruno Port Jervis, NY 68 Michael Diana Port Jervis, NY 59 Michael Gurliacci Port Jervis, NY 40 Ronald Babcock Port Jervis, NY 28 Trevone Waxter Port Jervis, NY 38 Ryan Planter Port Jervis, NY 36 Daniel Scott Village of Chester, NY 41 Tyara Porter Monticello, NY 47 Wayne Smith Deerpark, NY 42 Christan Shomo Mount Hope, NY 33 Andrew Mitchell Vernon, NJ 47 Raymond Hamilton Glen Spey, NY 43 Thomas Bratton Middletown, NY 50 Ryan McCormick Glen Spey, NY 47 Tyree Bolden Rock Hill, NY 44 Jose Parra Port Washington, New York 61

According to the DA, four people have warrants out for their arrest. They are Christopher Stubble, 38 from Port Jervis, Kristie Hemion, 35 from Port Jervis, William Cummings, 38 from Pike County, and Adam Russ, 49 from Wurtsboro, NY.