SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It wasn’t your average 5K race in the Electric City. This one centered around the popular tv sitcom, “The Office”.

Runners and walkers, including some dressed as characters from “The Office”, took part Saturday in Scranton.

The runners past various landmarks seen in the show, and some that exist in tribute. Among the sites were ‘Penn Paper’, the ‘Dwight Mural’, and City Hall and its ‘Dundee statue’.

350 runners took part for fun, and to compete for a top finish and best costume.

“I do a lot of local races in Scranton so I had an idea what to do but not with khakis on,” said Tim Nowakowski, who was the winner of the race.

“Making this connection between the office and city of Scranton and reinforcing that we just thought it was a really fun idea and good thing to do,” said Gus Fahey, president of Valley in Motion.

Race proceeds benefit the non-profit, “Valley in Motion”, which fosters community, health, and quality of life in the Lackawanna valley.