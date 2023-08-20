NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials report a man has died after his motorcycle hit a fallen tree on the road.

According to police, Friday around 2:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to Tumbling Run Road in North Manheim Township for a motorcycle crash.

Investigators say 34-year-old Bradley R. Renninger was traveling East on Tumbling Run Road when he hit a large tree that had fallen on the road and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Officers say when EMS arrived Renninger had already succumbed to his injuries.