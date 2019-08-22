33rd Annual Pocono State Craft Festival gets ready to begin

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — They’re getting ready for the 33rd Annual Pocono State Craft Festival in Monroe County. The festival shows an appreciation for the arts at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm.

“It grows on you. Once you get it, it’s infectious,” Allen Weichman, a Potter at Groundhog Blues Pottery and President of the Guild of Craftsmen said.

Weichman has been making one of kind pottery with his hands for 40 years.

“Once you get the idea and you get a little practice behind you, so you can produce things – it takes a few months to do that,” Weichman said. “It is a relaxing way to spend your time as recreation. As a business, of course, it’s a different level, but I’d rather be doing this.”

“We each have a mission. We all fulfill it by partnering together,” Susan Randall, the Executive Director of the Pocono Arts Council said. “Having the craft festival here is a bonus for not only the Guild of Craftsmen but the Pocono Arts Council as well.”

The festival is being held at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm for a picturesque view of the area. Each non-profit is passionate about keeping the arts alive.

“People are really looking for how things used to be handmade, and this is one good way of seeing that,” Tiffany Black, Executive Director of Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm said. “Quiet Valley offers a lot of hands-on demonstrations in lost arts as well.

The festival is the perfect place to find unique pieces you won’t be able to find anywhere else, made by local and traveling artists.

The Pocono State Craft Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm at the Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm. Admission is $6 per person, and free for children under 12.