WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo on Saturday.

For over 30 years, Park Place in Williamsport has hosted the event with dozens of train displays, both big and small.

The tradition was started by Will Huffman and it continue to carry on after he passed away. For a small donation, you can come and admire these miniature locomotives.

Participants say it took a lot of time to get everything ready and they’re happy to share it with the community.

“The scenery back at home took four days and only like setting up this took like maybe five to 10 minutes,” said Felix Burns.

“It’s just been a nice hobby to be in and you see all the kids around here. We’re trying to maybe spark some interest in the hobby in these kids,” said Tom Martino.

There’s still some time to check out the train displays. They’ll be set up until Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.