NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History was celebrated today on the campus of Luzerne County Community College. The campus welcomed everyone to it’s 30 Annual History Conference.

The event is hosted by the college’s History and Social Science Departments and the day celebrated the rich history of the commonwealth.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Pennsylvania in the Revolutionary Era.”

“It’s not often discussed of what we specifically did here in Pennsylvania and even in this first presentation, they talk about some things that I never really knew before, despite the fact that I lived here for nineteen years now, it’s interesting,” said Hunter Griffith, a sophmore at Luzerne County Community College.

There was also a segment on prominent Pennsylvanias at the birth of our nation.