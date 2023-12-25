SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many this Christmas Day are spending their holiday meals with family and friends in the comfort of their home, others are alone. Thanks to one Lackawanna County man, they aren’t going hungry though.

Bob Bolus of Scranton held his 30th Annual buffet-style Christmas Day Feast at Saint Patrick’s church and All Saints Academy Hall on Jackson Street which feeds thousands.

Volunteers helped serve more than 600 meals, including turkey, mashed potatoes, and desserts.

The gesture isn’t taken for granted.

“This is my extended family. It’s Christmas Day and it’s what Merry Christmas is about,” Bolus said.

“I’m glad they have it because it is good for every people in the neighborhood that needs it. It’s a relaxed environment and we get to know these people in a place like this to eat,” said Harold Hilleon.

Bolus says he could not have done it without the help of donations from Plainville for the turkey and Home Depot for the decorations.