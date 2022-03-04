30th Annual Chinchilla Hose Company Lenten pizza fundraiser

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 30th Annual Chinchilla Hose Company Lenten pizza sale fundraiser is underway.

12 volunteers from the chinchilla fire department sell homemade pizzas every Friday through Lent.

They offer red, white, and broccoli pizza, as well as something new this year, uncooked pizza you can take home and pop in the oven when it’s convenient for you.

All money raised from the pizza sale supports the volunteer fire department.

“It means a lot to us to know that we are supported by the community and that we get some of the same people coming back year after year,” said Mike Traher, pizza committee chairperson and EMS Lieutenant.

This fundraiser runs every Friday through April 15th from 3 p.m until 7 p.m.