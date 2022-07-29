PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County SPCA doesn’t only work with cats and dogs. On Friday they announced their aid in saving 30 calves during an animal cruelty investigation.

According to Todd Hevner, a spokesperson for the SPCA of Luzerne County, the SPCA’s Humane Society Police was contacted Wednesday by Pennsylvania State Police asking for help with a possible cruelty complaint involving multiple cow calves living in unsanitary conditions at a residence in Hunlock Township, Luzerne County.

Once arriving on the scene, officials say multiple calves were found deceased and the remaining calves on were unhealthy, with many in desperate need of veterinary care.

Thursday morning, police said a search warrant was approved to begin the process of removing the animals.

A total of 30 calves and one goat are in the care of the SPCA and will remain in their care until any pending charges and court proceedings.

This is an active case and will continue to be investigated by SPCA veterinarians and humane officers.

Hevner states the animals are on a slow beginning of a long road to recovery.