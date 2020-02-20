3 Lackawanna County brothers charged with sex crimes

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 2 brothers of a former game store owner in Lackawanna County have been charged with sexual assault.

According to court documents, Rian and Damien Mancuso were charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at Adventure Games, a game store in Dickson City back in 2003.

Their brother, Sean Mancuso owned the store and was arrested back in October of 2019 for allegedly assaulting the same girl.

All of the brothers are charged with Indecent Assault and other sex related crimes for their involvement in the alleged crimes.