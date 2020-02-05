3-D printing competition at Johnson College

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Johnson College hosted a 3-D printing competition on Wednesday.

13 Students from Lakeland Junior Senior High School and Wallenpaupack Area High School competed to design and create a device to launch a projectile as far as possible.

The device could only be made using 3-D printed parts and could not weigh more that 750 grams.

The winner, Anthony Ioppolo from Wallenpaupack Area High School, received a $1,000 scholarship to Johnson College.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more about the competition in a Digital Exclusive later tonight on PAHomepage.com.