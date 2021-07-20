$3.8 million grant to aid the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services in the Wyoming Valley

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A $3.8M first-time grant award through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration could be a game-changer to help NEPA children and adults.





Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley is receiving funding through SAMHSA, which is an agency within the US Department of Health and Humans Services.

The closest Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic to northeastern and central Pennsylvania is in Berks County.

CSC President/CEO Mike Hopkins says the award grant along with pending state approval on the CCBHC will allow the organization to further impact children and adults with serious cases of mental illness, emotional disturbances, and substance use disorders.

