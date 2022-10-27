MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC.

According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail services to NYC.

Amtrak predicts the Scranton to NYC route will inject $87 million a year into the economy and $2.9 billion in economic activity during construction.

“We are equally grateful and excited for this funding announcement from the Governor’s office,” said Larry Malski, president of the PA Northeast Regional Railroad Authority. “This significant investment by the Commonwealth will strengthen our efforts to restore efficient passenger rail service while revitalizing our local economy and empowering regional communities.”

Amtrack analysts believe 425,000 riders a year would travel the Scranton to New York line.