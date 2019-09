SUGARLOAF TWP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police obtained a second search warrant for the Bill Morse Property in Sugarloaf Township today. This after first responders answered a medical call there this morning.

This is all part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and homicide of 60-year-old Bill Morse.

There is no word at this time where the 2nd search warrant and today’s medical emergency are related.