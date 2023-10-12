SCRANTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday afternoon was the second annual Community Closet hosted by the Wright Center in Scranton. They offered winter jackets and so much more, from business casual work clothes to winter boots and even some food items.

Everything was donated by staff members at the Wright Center and community members.

Most of the donations they received were children’s stuff, and everything was free to those who attended.

“To help them in school because usually in the middle of the year moms need new ones, dads need new ones for their children. So we have a lot of school uniforms that they can come down, help themselves, and especially children’s coats with winter coming up now,” said Wright Center Scranton Community Outreach Director Geraldine McAndrew.

Anyone interested in donating items can call the Wright Center to schedule a time to drop off their donations.