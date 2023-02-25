OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Fire departments from across Lackawanna County are responding to a fire at the old slaughterhouse in Olyphant.

Officials tell Eyewitness News first responders learned of the fire at 218 Hull Street just after 1:00 p.m.

Emergency responder officials say the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire as crews work on extinguishing the flames.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene saw several fire departments responding including Olyphant, Dickson City, Blakely, and at least five others from the area.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more information as it is made available to us.